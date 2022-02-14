Virginia Tech Hokies basketball preview: Virginia
It's been almost exactly a month since the Hokies couldn't quite finish the deal in Charlottesville. Can they exact revenge at home?
Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.
The essentials
Opponent: Virginia (16-9, 10-5 ACC)
Time, Channel: 7:00 p.m., ESPN
Event: ACC Conference game
Location: Cassell Coliseum
The Line: Virginia Tech -6.5, O/U 120
The Hoos
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news