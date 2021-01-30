 HokieHaven - Virginia Tech Hokies basketball preview: Virginia
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2021-01-30 11:02:35 -0600') }} baseball Edit

Virginia Tech Hokies basketball preview: Virginia

Tim Sullivan • HokieHaven
Editor
@sullivti
Tim Sullivan is the Editor of HokieHaven.com. A University of Michigan alumnus, he is a decade-plus veteran of the recruiting industry.

Perhaps the biggest game of the regular season is upon us. Should VT knock off rival Virginia, the Hokies will make a major statement.

With the Hoos visiting Cassell Coliseum, can the home-court environment provide the needed boost to pull the uspet?

Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.

The essentials

Opponent: Virginia (11-2, 7-0 ACC)

Time, Channel: 6:00 p.m., ACC Network

Event: ACC league play

Location: Cassell Coliseum

The Line: Virginia Tech +4.5

The Cavaliers

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}