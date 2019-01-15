Virginia Tech Hokies basketball preview: Virginia
It's here: the single-biggest game in VT basketball's program history. Of course, knocking off UVa on the road only makes the rest of the season even bigger.
Can the Hokies get it done? There's no question it's a tall task.
The essentials
Opponent: Virginia (15-0, 3-0 ACC)
The Kenpom: VT No. 7 (8 offense, 19 defense), Virginia No. 1 (6 offense, 2 defense)
The line: Virginia Tech +9
Time, Location: 8:00 p.m., Charlottesville
Event: Regular season - ACC Conference game
Television/Radio: Raycom (ACC Network Extra)/VT IMG Radio Network
Live stats: HokieSports
The Hoos
