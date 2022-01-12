Virginia Tech Hokies basketball preview: UVa
With more than a week to lick their wounds after a disappointing loss to NC State, can the Hokies rebound on the road against Virginia?
Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.
The essentials
Opponent: Virginia (9-6, 3-2 ACC)
Time, Channel: 9:00 p.m., ESPN2
Event: ACC Conference game
Location: Charlottesville, Va.
The Line: Virginia Tech +1.5, O/U 128.5
The Hoos
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news