 HokieHaven - Virginia Tech Hokies basketball preview: UVa
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2022-01-12 15:21:22 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Virginia Tech Hokies basketball preview: UVa

Tim Sullivan • HokieHaven
Editor
@sullivti
Tim Sullivan is the Editor of HokieHaven.com. A University of Michigan alumnus, he is a decade-plus veteran of the recruiting industry.

With more than a week to lick their wounds after a disappointing loss to NC State, can the Hokies rebound on the road against Virginia?

Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.

The essentials

Opponent: Virginia (9-6, 3-2 ACC)

Time, Channel: 9:00 p.m., ESPN2

Event: ACC Conference game

Location: Charlottesville, Va.

The Line: Virginia Tech +1.5, O/U 128.5

The Hoos

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}