 HokieHaven - Virginia Tech Hokies basketball preview: Syracuse
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2022-02-12 13:33:39 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Virginia Tech Hokies basketball preview: Syracuse

Tim Sullivan • HokieHaven
Editor
@sullivti
Tim Sullivan is the Editor of HokieHaven.com. A University of Michigan alumnus, he is a decade-plus veteran of the recruiting industry.

The Hokies are officially streaking. Four wins in a row, but a Syracuse team with a matching win streak visits Cassell tonight.

Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.

The essentials

Opponent: Syracuse (13-11, 7-6 ACC)

Time, Channel: Feb. 12 • 6:00 p.m. • ESPN2

Event: ACC Conference game

Location: Cassell Coliseum

The Line: Virginia Tech -7.5, O/U 144.5

The Orange

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}