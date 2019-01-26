Virginia Tech Hokies basketball preview: Syracuse
VT will return home to exorcise some of its recent road demons, welcoming Syracuse into Cassell Coliseum. Can they knock off the Orange and maintain pace near the top of the ACC?
The essentials
Opponent: Syracuse (14-5, 5-1 ACC)
The Kenpom: VT No. 11 (7 offense, 64 defense), Syracuse No. 34 (78 offense, 13 defense)
The line: Virginia Tech -7
Time, Location: 8:00 p.m., Cassell Coliseum
Event: Regular season - ACC Conference game
Television/Radio: ESPN/VT IMG Radio Network
Live stats: HokieSports
The Orange
