Virginia Tech Hokies basketball preview: St. Bonaventure
Virginia Tech is officially slumping. Is St. Bonaventure the team to break that trend? A neutral-site game in Charlotte beckons.
Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.
The essentials
Opponent: St. Bonaventure (8-2)
Time, Channel: 4:00 p.m., ESPN 2
Event: Hall of Fame Shootout
Location: Charlotte, N.C.
The Line: Virginia Tech -3.5, O/U 128.5
The Bonnies
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news