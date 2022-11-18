News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2022-11-18 08:24:27 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Virginia Tech Hokies basketball preview: Penn State

Tim Sullivan • HokieHaven
Editor
@sullivti
Tim Sullivan is the Editor of HokieHaven.com. A University of Michigan alumnus, he is a decade-plus veteran of the recruiting industry.

The biggest test of the young season is here. An undefeated Penn State team that makes its home in a power conference? Step up.

The Hokies should still be - are - the favorite against PSU, but the Nittany Lions provide a first true trial for a team that hasn't seen major competition yet.

Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community. Already INSIDE? Join the conversation on The Gobbler!

The essentials

Opponent: Penn State (14-17, 7-13 B1G last year, 4-0 this season)

Rankings: NR, No. 34 Kenpom, No. 8 RPI

Time, Channel: Nov. 18 • Noon • ESPN2

Event: Charleston Classic Semifinal

Location: Charleston, S.C.

The Line: Virginia Tech -2.5, O/U 138.5

The Nittany Lions

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}