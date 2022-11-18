Virginia Tech Hokies basketball preview: Penn State
The biggest test of the young season is here. An undefeated Penn State team that makes its home in a power conference? Step up.
The Hokies should still be - are - the favorite against PSU, but the Nittany Lions provide a first true trial for a team that hasn't seen major competition yet.
Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community. Already INSIDE? Join the conversation on The Gobbler!
The essentials
Opponent: Penn State (14-17, 7-13 B1G last year, 4-0 this season)
Rankings: NR, No. 34 Kenpom, No. 8 RPI
Time, Channel: Nov. 18 • Noon • ESPN2
Event: Charleston Classic Semifinal
Location: Charleston, S.C.
The Line: Virginia Tech -2.5, O/U 138.5
The Nittany Lions
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news