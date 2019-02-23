Virginia Tech Hokies basketball preview: Notre Dame, round two
This hasn't been a banner year for Notre Dame, making Virginia Tech's trip to South Bend this afternoon an important win.
The essentials
Opponent: Notre Dame (13-13, 3-10 ACC)
The Kenpom: VT No. 12 (10 offense, 34 defense), Notre Dame No. 90 (69 offense, 122 defense)
The line: Virginia Tech -3.5
Time, Location: 4:00 p.m., South Bend, Ind.
Event: Regular season - ACC Conference game
Television/Radio: ESPN/VT IMG Radio Network
Live stats: HokieSports
The Irish
