Virginia Tech Hokies basketball preview: Notre Dame
Last time Virginia Tech played the Irish, it was for a first ACC win (in five tries!). Tonight, it may very well be for the NCAA Tournament.
Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.
The essentials
Opponent: Notre Dame (22-9, 15-5 ACC)
Time, Channel: 7:00 p.m., ESPN2
Event: ACC Tournament quarterfinal game
Location: Brooklyn, N.Y.
The Line: Virginia Tech -1.5, O/U 130.5
The Irish
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news