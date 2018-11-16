Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-11-16 06:18:11 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Virginia Tech Hokies basketball preview: Northeastern

Tim Sullivan • HokieHaven.com
@sullivti
Editor
Tim Sullivan is the Editor of HokieHaven.com. A University of Michigan alumnus, he is a decade-plus veteran of the recruiting industry.

Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.

Virginia Tech's opening-round win over Ball State will see them face Northeastern next in the Charleston Classic. What are the Huskies all about?

Aapdwmu172tyen6zfvcs
USA Today Sports Images

The essentials

Opponent: Northeastern (2-1)

The line: No line

Time, Location: 11:00 a.m., TD Arena (Charleston, S.C.)

Event: Charleston Classic

Television: ESPN2

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}