 HokieHaven - Virginia Tech Hokies basketball preview: North Carolina (ACC Tournament)
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2021-03-11 10:08:38 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Virginia Tech Hokies basketball preview: North Carolina (ACC Tournament)

Tim Sullivan • HokieHaven
Editor
@sullivti
Tim Sullivan is the Editor of HokieHaven.com. A University of Michigan alumnus, he is a decade-plus veteran of the recruiting industry.

For just the third time since the first week of February, Virginia Tech will take to the basketball court this evening.

The Hokies will face North Carolina in the quarterfinal round of the ACC Tournament. Can another long layoff give the team the energy they need? Or will it leave Mike Young's squad rusty?

Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.

The essentials

Opponent: North Carolina (17-9, 10-6 ACC)

Time, Channel: 9:00 p.m., ESPN

Event: ACC Tournament quarterfinal

Location: Greensboro, N.C.

The Line: Virginia Tech +3.5

The Tar Heels

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}