Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-02-02 07:57:10 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Virginia Tech Hokies basketball preview: NC State

Tim Sullivan • HokieHaven.com
@sullivti
Editor
Tim Sullivan is the Editor of HokieHaven.com. A University of Michigan alumnus, he is a decade-plus veteran of the recruiting industry.

Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.

It's back to the road for Virginia Tech. Can they shake the monkey off their back when it comes to competitive games away from Blacksburg?

Y8wis8vhjc0bzejzwedv
Kevin Keatts has his team in the top 25.
Ken Martin/The Wolfpacker

The essentials

Opponent: NC State (16-5, 4-4 ACC)

The Kenpom: VT No. 11 (7 offense, 49 defense), NC State No. 27 (22 offense, 53 defense)

The line: Virginia Tech -0.5

Time, Location: Noon, Raeigh, N.C.

Event: Regular season - ACC Conference game

Television/Radio: Raycom, ACC Net Extra/VT IMG Radio Network

Live stats: HokieSports

The Wolfpack

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}