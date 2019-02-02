Virginia Tech Hokies basketball preview: NC State
It's back to the road for Virginia Tech. Can they shake the monkey off their back when it comes to competitive games away from Blacksburg?
The essentials
Opponent: NC State (16-5, 4-4 ACC)
The Kenpom: VT No. 11 (7 offense, 49 defense), NC State No. 27 (22 offense, 53 defense)
The line: Virginia Tech -0.5
Time, Location: Noon, Raeigh, N.C.
Event: Regular season - ACC Conference game
Television/Radio: Raycom, ACC Net Extra/VT IMG Radio Network
Live stats: HokieSports
The Wolfpack
