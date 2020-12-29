 HokieHaven - Virginia Tech Hokies basketball preview: Miami
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-12-29 11:23:14 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Virginia Tech Hokies basketball preview: Miami

Tim Sullivan • HokieHaven
Editor
@sullivti
Tim Sullivan is the Editor of HokieHaven.com. A University of Michigan alumnus, he is a decade-plus veteran of the recruiting industry.

After a week of rest, the Orange and Maroon are back in action at Cassell Coliseum this evening. What can they expect against the Canes?

The Essentials

Opponent: Miami (4-2, 0-1 ACC)

Time, Channel: 8 p.m., ACC Network

Event: ACC league play

Location: Cassell Coliseum

The Line: Virginia Tech -5.5

The Hurricanes

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}