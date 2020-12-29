HokieHaven - Virginia Tech Hokies basketball preview: Miami

Virginia Tech Hokies basketball preview: Miami
After a week of rest, the Orange and Maroon are back in action at Cassell Coliseum this evening. What can they expect against the Canes?
The Essentials
Opponent: Miami (4-2, 0-1 ACC)
Time, Channel: 8 p.m., ACC Network
Event: ACC league play
Location: Cassell Coliseum
The Line: Virginia Tech -5.5
The Hurricanes
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news