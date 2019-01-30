Virginia Tech Hokies basketball preview: Miami
Virginia Tech will take on a struggling Miami team tonight, but road woes have been a theme for the Hokies. Can they shake that issue in Coral Gables?
The essentials
Opponent: Miami (9-10, 1-6 ACC)
The Kenpom: VT No. 11 (6 offense, 58 defense), Miami No. 102 (67 offense, 152 defense)
The line: Virginia Tech -6.5
Time, Location: 7:00 p.m., Coral Gables, Fla.
Event: Regular season - ACC Conference game
Television/Radio: ESPN2/VT IMG Radio Network
Live stats: HokieSports
The Hurricanes
