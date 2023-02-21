Virginia Tech Hokies basketball preview: Miami
The Hokies couldn't knock off Miami in Coral Gables. With a bit of stabilization under their belts, can they get it done at Cassell?
Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community. Already INSIDE? Join the conversation on The Gobbler!
The essentials
Opponent: Miami (22-5, 13-4 ACC)
Rankings: No. 13/11, No. 31 Kenpom, No. 15 RPI, No. 31 NET
Time, Channel: Tuesday, Feb. 21 • 7 p.m • ESPNU
Event: ACC conference game
Location: Cassell Coliseum
The Line: Virginia Tech +1.5 O/U 145.5
The Hurricanes
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news