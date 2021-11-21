Virginia Tech Hokies basketball preview: Merrimack
The Hokies finish the pre-competitive portion of the 2021-22 basketball schedule with one last non-con tuneup. Merrimack stops by Blacksburg this afternoon.
Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.
New football coach? Don't miss a second of the search by taking care of our VT2021 discount, available only through the end of the regular season. Take advantage today and follow the blow-by-blow of the search! Click here for full details.
The essentials
Opponent: Radford (9-9 in 2020-21)
Time, Channel: 4:00 p.m., ACC Network Extra
Event: Non-conference game
Location: Cassell Coliseum
The Line: Virginia Tech -17.5, O/U 146.5
The Warriors
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news