 HokieHaven - Virginia Tech Hokies basketball preview: Memphis
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2021-11-24 17:07:43 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Virginia Tech Hokies basketball preview: Memphis

Tim Sullivan • HokieHaven
Editor
@sullivti
Tim Sullivan is the Editor of HokieHaven.com. A University of Michigan alumnus, he is a decade-plus veteran of the recruiting industry.

At last, the Hokies take on a significant opponent in the hoops season. A trip to NYC, and a date with Memphis are on the docket.

Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.

New football coach? Don't miss a second of the search by taking care of our VT2021 discount, available only through the end of the regular season. Take advantage today and follow the blow-by-blow of the search! Click here for full details.

The essentials

Opponent: No. 9 Memphis (4-0)

Time, Channel: 9:30 p.m., ESPN2

Event: NIT Tipoff Classic

Location: Brooklyn, N.Y.

The Line: Virginia Tech +2.5, O/U 140.5

The Tigers

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}