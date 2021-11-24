Virginia Tech Hokies basketball preview: Memphis
At last, the Hokies take on a significant opponent in the hoops season. A trip to NYC, and a date with Memphis are on the docket.
Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.
New football coach? Don't miss a second of the search by taking care of our VT2021 discount, available only through the end of the regular season. Take advantage today and follow the blow-by-blow of the search! Click here for full details.
The essentials
Opponent: No. 9 Memphis (4-0)
Time, Channel: 9:30 p.m., ESPN2
Event: NIT Tipoff Classic
Location: Brooklyn, N.Y.
The Line: Virginia Tech +2.5, O/U 140.5
The Tigers
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news