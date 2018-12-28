Virginia Tech Hokies basketball preview: Maryland Eastern Shore
Virginia Tech wraps up its non-conference slate this evening by welcoming Maryland Eastern Shore to Cassell Coliseum.
With the Hawks put up a fight against one of the nation's top teams? Or will it be a breeze for Buzz's bunch?
The essentials
Opponent: Maryland Eastern Shore (1-12)
The Kenpom: VT No. 9, UMES No. 349
The line: No line
Time, Location: 7:00 p.m. Friday, Dec. 28, Cassell Coliseum
Event: Regular season (non-conference)
Television/Radio: ACC Network Extra/VT IMG Radio Network
The Hawks
