HokieHaven - Virginia Tech Hokies basketball preview: Louisville

Virginia Tech Hokies basketball preview: Louisville
After an unplanned weekend off, Virginia Tech returns to the court - and hits the road for the first time all year.
After previously playing just twice at neutral-site venues, Mike Young's team will play in an opponent's gym for the first time. Can the Orange and Maroon knock off Louisville to maintain position at the top of the ACC?
The essentials
Opponent: Louisville (7-1, 2-0 ACC)
Time, Channel: 6:30 p.m., ACC Network
Event: ACC league play
Location: KFC YUM! Center (this is not a joke, that is the actual name of the arena), Louisville, Ky.
The Line: Virginia Tech +5.5
The Cardinals
