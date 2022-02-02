Virginia Tech Hokies basketball preview: Georgia Tech
On the heels of a massive win over Florida State, can the Orange and Maroon get a win streak going? One of the worst teams in the ACC visits Cassell.
Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.
The essentials
Opponent: Georgia Tech (9-11, 2-7 ACC)
Time, Channel: Feb. 2 • 9:00 p.m. • ACC Network
Event: ACC Conference game
Location: Cassell Coliseum
The Line: Virginia Tech -10.5, O/U 131
The Jackets
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news