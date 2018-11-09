Virginia Tech Hokies basketball preview: Gardner-Webb
Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.
The season begins tonight. How will the Hokies start their 2018-19 campaign? Anything less than a win would be troubling.
The essentials
Opponent: Gardner-Webb (0-1. 14-18 last season)
The line: No line
Time, Location: 7:00 p.m., Cassell Coliseum
Event: Non-conference
Television: ACC Network Extra
The Bulldogs
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news