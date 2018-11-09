Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-11-09 13:31:42 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Virginia Tech Hokies basketball preview: Gardner-Webb

Tim Sullivan • HokieHaven.com
@sullivti
Editor
Tim Sullivan is the Editor of HokieHaven.com. A University of Michigan alumnus, he is a decade-plus veteran of the recruiting industry.

Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.

The season begins tonight. How will the Hokies start their 2018-19 campaign? Anything less than a win would be troubling.

Jq7o2tyfvh6pc8mlhuys
Associated Press

The essentials

Opponent: Gardner-Webb (0-1. 14-18 last season)

The line: No line

Time, Location: 7:00 p.m., Cassell Coliseum

Event: Non-conference

Television: ACC Network Extra

The Bulldogs

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}