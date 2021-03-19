 HokieHaven - Virginia Tech Hokies basketball preview: Florida (NCAA first round)
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2021-03-19 07:43:35 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Virginia Tech Hokies basketball preview: Florida (NCAA first round)

Tim Sullivan • HokieHaven
Editor
@sullivti
Tim Sullivan is the Editor of HokieHaven.com. A University of Michigan alumnus, he is a decade-plus veteran of the recruiting industry.

Virginia Tech's close to the season was - by performance and ability to actually hit the court - a disappointment.

There's chance for not just redemption for those factors, but also some legitimate glory in the postseason. Up first, the squad will have to spring an upset of seventh-seeded Florida. Can Mike Young's squad come through?

Tre Mann is the star for the Gators
Tre Mann is the star for the Gators (© Kim Klement, USA Today Sports)

Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.

The essentials

Opponent: Florida (14-9, 9-7 SEC)

Time, Channel: 12:15 p.m., CBS

Event: NCAA Tournament • Round One

Location: Indianapolis, ind.

The Line: Pick 'em

The Gators

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}