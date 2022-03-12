 HokieHaven - Virginia Tech Hokies basketball preview: Duke
{{ timeAgo('2022-03-12 13:36:26 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Virginia Tech Hokies basketball preview: Duke

Tim Sullivan • HokieHaven
Editor
@sullivti
Tim Sullivan is the Editor of HokieHaven.com. A University of Michigan alumnus, he is a decade-plus veteran of the recruiting industry.

This is the biggest one yet. Virginia Tech's tournament fate is not yet settled, but bubble worries can go out the window in one fell swoop.

If Virginia Tech beats the Blue Devils this evening, an automatic bid is in-hand. Otherwise, wait and worry tomorrow afternoon.

Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.

The essentials

Opponent: Duke (28-5, 16-4 ACC)

Time, Channel: 8:30 p.m., ESPN

Event: ACC Tournament game

Location: Brooklyn, N.Y.

The Line: Virginia Tech +6, O/U 136

The Blue Devils

