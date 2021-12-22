Virginia Tech Hokies basketball preview: @ Duke
The Hokies started conference play with a thud, but had a couple opportunities to right the ship. Can they get their first ACC win of the season in one of the toughest college basketball venues to visit?
Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.
The essentials
Opponent: No. 2 Duke (10-1, 0-0 ACC)
Time, Channel: 9:00 p.m., ESPN 2
Event: ACC Conference game
Location: Durham, N.C.
The Line: Virginia Tech +9.5, O/U 138.5
The Blue Devils
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news