Virginia Tech Hokies basketball preview: Clemson
Just four days after falling to Clemson, the Hokies have a chance for revenge in Brooklyn.
Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.
The essentials
Opponent: Clemson (17-15, 8-12 ACC)
Time, Channel: March 9 • 7:00 p.m. • ESPN2
Event: ACC Tournament second round
Location: Brooklyn, N.Y.
The Line: Virginia Tech -5, O/U 130.5
The Tigers
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news