HokieHaven - Virginia Tech Hokies basketball preview: Clemson

Virginia Tech Hokies basketball preview: Clemson
Conference play begins. The Hokies host an ACC contest this evening before wrapping 2020 with two final non-con games.
After a disappointment last week, and VT get back on track and open league play with a win? Clemson will try to prevent that from happening.
Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.
The essentials
Opponent: Clemson (5-0 • 16-15, 9-11 ACC in 2020)
Time, Channel: 6:30 p.m., ACC Network
Event: ACC game
Location: Cassell Coliseum
The Line: Virginia Tech +1.5
The Tigers
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news