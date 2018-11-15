Virginia Tech Hokies basketball preview: Ball State
Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.
Virginia Tech's slate gets a little tougher en route to the meat of the non-conference schedule. This morning, it's Ball State
Opponent: Ball State (1-1)
The line: Virginia Tech -7
Time, Location: 11:30 a.m., TD Arena (Charleston, S.C.)
Event: Charleston Classic
Television: ESPN2
The Cardinals
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news