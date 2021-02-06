HokieHaven - Virginia Tech Hokies basketball preview: at Miami

Virginia Tech Hokies basketball preview: at Miami
Is a season sweep in order? The Hokies squeaked by Miami at home - but have hit another level as the Canes have slumped.
A VT team that has struggled on the road can exorcise some of those demons in South Florida today.
The Essentials
Opponent: Miami (7-10, 3-9 ACC)
Time, Channel: Noon, ACC Network Extra
Event: ACC league play
Location: Coral Gables, Fla.
The Line: Virginia Tech -6.5
The Hurricanes
