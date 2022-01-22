Virginia Tech Hokies basketball preview: at Boston College
We're going streaking! Off two ACC wins in a row, can the Hokies keep it going against the ACC's weakest team?
The essentials
Opponent: Boston College (7-9, 2-4 ACC)
Time, Channel: Noon, ESPN+
Event: ACC Conference game
Location: Chestnut Hill, Mass.
The Line: Virginia Tech -6.5, O/U 129.5
The Eagles
