Virginia Tech Hokies basketball non-conference schedule
The Hokies' path back to the NCAA Tournament will take a strong run through the non-conference slate. Now, we know what teams that will entail.
Monday Nov. 6 Coppin State
Friday Nov. 10 South Carolina Charlotte, N.C.
Wednesday Nov. 15 Campbell
Sunday Nov. 19 Wofford
Thursday Nov. 23 Boise State Orlando, Fla.
Friday Nov. 24 Iowa State/VCU Orlando, Fla. --
Sunday Nov. 26 TBD Orlando, Fla. --
Wednesday Nov. 29 @ Auburn
Saturday Dec. 9 Valparaiso
Saturday Dec. 16 Vermont
Thursday Dec. 21 American
With six home games, four neutral-site contests, and just one true road game, the Hokies will likely have to sweep all except the ESPN Invitational and the trip to Auburn to set themselves up for an at-large bid without an incredible run through ACC play.
