Virginia Tech Hokies ACC Tournament preview: Notre Dame
The Hokies' path to the Big Dance - unlikely though it is - means a run through the ACC Tournament. Notre Dame is the first obstacle.
The essentials
Opponent: Notre Dame (11-20, 3-17 ACC)
Rankings: NR/NR, No. 170 Kenpom, No. 250 RPI, No. 186 NET
Time, Channel: Tuesday, March 7 • 7:00 p.m. (30 minutes after Game Two) • ACC Network
Event: ACC Tournament first round
Location: Greensboro, N.C.
The Line: Virginia Tech -6.5 O/U 144
Follow: @Hokie_Haven. @ConnorMardian10. Game thread.
The Irish
