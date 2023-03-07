News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2023-03-07 12:40:01 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Virginia Tech Hokies ACC Tournament preview: Notre Dame

Tim Sullivan • HokieHaven
Editor
@sullivti
Tim Sullivan is the Editor of HokieHaven.com. A University of Michigan alumnus, he is a decade-plus veteran of the recruiting industry.

The Hokies' path to the Big Dance - unlikely though it is - means a run through the ACC Tournament. Notre Dame is the first obstacle.

Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community. Already INSIDE? Join the conversation on The Gobbler!

The essentials

Opponent: Notre Dame (11-20, 3-17 ACC)

Rankings: NR/NR, No. 170 Kenpom, No. 250 RPI, No. 186 NET

Time, Channel: Tuesday, March 7 • 7:00 p.m. (30 minutes after Game Two) • ACC Network

Event: ACC Tournament first round

Location: Greensboro, N.C.

The Line: Virginia Tech -6.5 O/U 144

Follow: @Hokie_Haven. @ConnorMardian10. Game thread.

The Irish

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}