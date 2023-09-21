News More News
Virginia Tech Hokies 2025 recruiting hotboard: Wide receiver

With the 2024 recruiting class in its finishing stages, it's time t continue our look to 2025. Today, the wide receivers.

Wide receiver

2024 season: Seven scholarship (one senior), ten total

2024 Commits: Two (Keylen Adams, Chanz Wiggins)

2025 needs: 1-2. There's a big outgoing senior group after the 2023 season - though Da'Quan Felton, Stephen Gosnell, and Jaylin Lane could all technically take advantage of the Covid year and return - and with two top 2024 pledges, the staff can be pretty selective in adding to the receiving corps.

Offered, not on the board: Cameron Miller (top eight without VT), David Rodriguez (top five without VT), Thomas Blackshear (top six without VT)

Prospects:

