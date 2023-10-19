With the 2024 recruiting class in its finishing stages, it's time t continue our look to 2025. Today, the tight ends.

2024 season: Four scholarship (no seniors), six total*

2024 Commits: None

2025 needs: 1-plus. A wrench in the works! A preseason injury for fifth-year senior Nick Gallo means he could redshirt and return for one last go-round in 2024, which would impact whether the Hokies feel the need to land a 2024 TE (signs point to no), and thus make it a bigger priority in 2025. As things stand, at least one is all-but guaranteed, and a second could be in the offing.

Offered, not on the board: Ethan Barbour (Georgia), Derwin James (on DE board), Emaree Winston (final six without VT)

Prospects: