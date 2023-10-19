News More News
premium-icon
ago football Edit

Virginia Tech Hokies 2025 recruiting hotboard: Tight end

Tim Sullivan • HokieHaven
Editor
@sullivti
Tim Sullivan is the Editor of HokieHaven.com. A University of Michigan alumnus, he is a decade-plus veteran of the recruiting industry.

With the 2024 recruiting class in its finishing stages, it's time t continue our look to 2025. Today, the tight ends.

Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community. Already INSIDE? Join the conversation on The Gobbler!

Tight end

2024 season: Four scholarship (no seniors), six total*

2024 Commits: None

2025 needs: 1-plus. A wrench in the works! A preseason injury for fifth-year senior Nick Gallo means he could redshirt and return for one last go-round in 2024, which would impact whether the Hokies feel the need to land a 2024 TE (signs point to no), and thus make it a bigger priority in 2025. As things stand, at least one is all-but guaranteed, and a second could be in the offing.

Offered, not on the board: Ethan Barbour (Georgia), Derwin James (on DE board), Emaree Winston (final six without VT)

Prospects:

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}