The safety depth chart may well be one of the few positions that requires a bit more of a rebuild in the 2025 class.

Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community. Already INSIDE? Join the conversation on The Gobbler !

2024 season: 8 scholarship (2 seniors), 12 total

2025 needs: 2-3. With two seniors slated to move on after the year, the Hokies would be wise to replace each of them in the 2025 class, plus add a guy who could ultimately end up at safety or corner. There's still a possibility for a nickel addition out of the Portal, which might change the calculus here depending on class eligibility.

Offered, not on the board: Kendarius Reddick (Auburn), Carson Lawrence (Vanderbilt, on the periphery), Onis Konanbanny (favorites list with no VT), Jovarius Lundy (offered by previous staff, no contact with current group), DJ Pickett (final five without VT), Hylton Stubbs (favorites do not include VT, on the periphery), Darrell Johnson (VT not under serious consideration, on the periphery)

Prospects: