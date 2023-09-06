Tim Sullivan is the Editor of HokieHaven.com. A University of Michigan alumnus, he is a decade-plus veteran of the recruiting industry.
With the 2024 class mostly settled, the Orange and Maroon move focus to 2025. There are several top RB options.
Running back
2024 season: Six scholarship (one senior), eight total
Commits: 0
2025 needs: 1-2. The Hokies theoretically bring back all of their 2023 running backs next season, and even then, only Bhayshul Tuten will be in his final year of eligibility. Of course, there's plenty of opportunity for attrition (namely to the NFL in the form of Tuten or Malachi Thomas) and a need to backfill that could change the numbers over the next 18 months.