2023 season: Seven scholarship (one senior), seven total

2024 needs: 1+. The Hokies are still pursuing another upperclassman for the 2023 team in the Transfer Portal. While that doesn't directly impact 2024 numbers, it does make iit more likely that the young players redshirt reducing need here.

Offered, not on the board: Anthony Carrie (top 12 with no VT), Boo Carter (top 12 with no VT), Tovani Mizell (Georgia)