2023 season: 13 scholarship (four seniors), 20 total

2024 needs: 2-plus. Some position switches have cleared just a bit of room here, and given the Hokies the opportunity to take advantage of a class that looks poised to be a good one at the receiver position.

Changes: Added Josiah McLaurin (new offer). Moved Joshua Clarke to CB (and committed). Removed Jerrae Hawkins (top six with no VT), Rico Scott (top six with no VT)