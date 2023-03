2023 season: 13 scholarship (four seniors), 20 total

2024 needs: 2-plus. Some position switches have cleared just a bit of room here, and given the Hokies the opportunity to take advantage of a class that looks poised to be a good one at the receiver position.

Changes: Added Javarius Green, Jahmari Powell-Wonson, Trey Horne, Ricky Johnson, Kale Woodburn (new offers). Removed Mazeo Bennet (South Carolina), Josiah Brown (top 10 with no VT)