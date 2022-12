2023 season: Six scholarship (one senior), seven total

2024 needs: 1+. It's never wise to pass on a quarterback in a given class, and the Hokies will want to make sure they set up a smooth line of succession. With some overlapping eligibility distinctions, they may very well lose players to the Portal over the course of the next few years (simply a reality of modern college football, particularly at the QB position), and contingency plans are important.

Offered, not on the board: Tyler Aronson (SMU), Jaylen Bester (offered by previous staff, limited contact with current group), Jayden Bradford (final four with no VT), Colin Hurley (LSU), Luke Kromenhoek (Florida State), Ryan Puglisi (Georgia), Jakhari Williams (Georgia Tech)