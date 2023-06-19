The Hokies have tons of realistic - and impressive - options in the pass-catching department as they build the Class of 2024.

Quarterback

2023 season: Six scholarship (one senior), nine total Commits: 1, Davi Belfort 2024 needs: 0+. Davi Belfort is in! After a pair of touted QBs in the 2023 class, a guy of his caliber is probably more than enough, but the staff will keeps its ear to the ground for QB/Ath types or guys who are interested in joining the program. Changes: Removed Timothy Carpenter (Indiana), Malachi Marshall (Georgia State) from periphery. Prospects:

Mikell may ultimately belong at another position (most schools are recruiting him as a DB or receiver), but given the way VT's depth chart at quarterback has thinned out, he could be the type of guy who makes sense in the class: work at QB for a year or two, and either he's good enough to win the job or can move to a different position. Mikell hasn't expressed significant direct interest in the Hokies, but high school teammate DE Amontrae Bradford is extremely high on VT, so there could be a chance he visits in the Fall, since his timeline is extended. Competition: Alabama, Auburn, Boston College, Cincinnati, Colorado, Georgia, Michigan, Tennessee, Texas A&M, many others Timeline: Now planning to wait until Fall for more visits The shot: 3% ↔︎

Martin is one of the most interesting names left on the board. Being a "second QB" for the Hokies may be a role that is more realistic for Martin - particularly because of his longstanding relationship with the Hokies and VT's having landed multiple Springers in the recent past. Since he has other options, that may still be a big ask, but he plans to take an official visit, which is the most you can ask for at this stage. Competition: Maryland, Texas A&M, UVa, others Timeline: None yet The shot: 16% ↑

Running back

2023 season: Seven scholarship (no seniors), eight total 2024 needs: 1+. The Hokies added Bhayshul Tuten but lost Keshawn King in January Transfer Portal moves. That means the scholarship numbers haven't changed, but the group is one class-age younger with junior Tuten replacing senior King on the roster. VT has the opportunity to be very picky here. Changes: Removed Yasin Willis (eliminated VT from contention), Micah Welch (Colorado), Ohifame Ijeboi (Minnesota). Removed Peyton Lewis (Tennessee) from periphery Prospects:

Jones comes from a onetime pipeline program in Maryland in Good Counsel. The current Hokie staff has done a decent job repairing bonds that were fractured by the previous coaching staff, but they've had a hard time keeping traction with many prospects. He keeps a low profile on the trail with limited visits, but he has a strong relationship with new position (and area) recruiter Elijah Brooks, which helps. Competition: Florida State, Kentucky, Maryland, Wisconsin (loose top five with VT), many others Timeline: None yet The shot: 16% ↑

Speaking of powerhouse programs in Maryland where the previous Hokie staff had trouble finding traction - but where VT will get a boost from Elijah Brooks - Williams hails from St. Frances Academy. He's noted that Brooks is one of the college coaches he knows best. Players from the school visited for junior days, spring practices, and games last Fall, but Williams has not made the trip. He may make a decision before getting to Blacksburg, though. Competition: Boston College, Maryland (official visits before commitment), Cincinnati, Oregon, Pitt, Stanford, and Syracuse (other members of top eight with VT). Timeline: July or August The shot: 6% ↓

Mizell is back in the mix after decommitting from Georgia because his relationship with VT quarterback commit Davi Belfort (who recently transferred to Davie Western where the friends will now be teammates) has the four-star taking another look at Virginia Tech. If he makes it to Blacksburg with Belfort this weekend, it would go a long way toward giving the Orange and Maroon a legit shot, but it's just one step for a kid who has a bunch of other options. Competition: Kentucky, North Carolina (official visits set), Arizona, Florida, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, others Timeline: After official visits The shot: 14% ↔︎

Dunbar visited last June (during camp season, but not for a camp), and was offered shortly thereafter. He had planned to make his way north for a spring practice visit in Blacksburg, as well - though he didn't make it. He narrowed to a top six, and without either in-state school on that list, the Hokies are in control of their destiny to a degree. Clemson and USC could play spoiler for any of the current favorites with an offer. Competition: Arkansas, Boston College, Maryland, Penn State, West Virginia (top six with VT) Timeline: Still early The shot: 19% ↔︎

Riggs has offers from coast to coast, and while much of his attention has been on schools closer to home, he's visited programs as far away as Oregon this Spring. Riggs booked up all four weekends in June with official visits, and hopes to make a commitment shortly thereafter, s the Hokies' chances are far diminished. Competition: Minnesota, Oregon, Pitt, Washington (top four), several others Timeline: None yet The shot: 4% ↓

The Hokies offered Coles shortly after he visited for a spring practice over a year ago (becoming the second team in the mix behind Maryland), and he has plenty of familiarity with the program. A multi-position athlete who could also end up elsewhere, he returned to campus for a junior day in January, and the Hokies made his top 10. They're likely still the favorite, but this may be a more one-sided interest now that VT has Tyler Mason in the fold. Seeing where he stands on an official visit this week could tell the story here. Competition: Boston College, Duke, Maryland, Penn State Timeline: Summer at the earliest The shot: 11% ↑

The younger brother of Ohio State running back TreVeyon Henderson, Kesean doesn't project as quite the star big bro was. He was offered under the previous coaching staff and the connection hasn't carried over to the new group as strongly (though he's potentially a safety to the Pry administration). He took a spring practice visit, but the mutual interest will have to pick back up if VT is to win out. Competition: Duke, Maryland, Pitt, Virginia, West Virginia, others Timeline: None yet The shot: 5% ↔︎

Wide receiver