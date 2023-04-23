2023 season: 16 scholarship (one senior), 22 total

2024 needs: 3+. This is a group where the numbers are building back up, but with a talent gap in the groups that will be upperclassmen next year. The fact that VT will try to land someone out of the Portal to close 2023 could change the numbers here, but for now, a few top-end signees would certainly be nice.

Changes: Added Robby Martin, Aidan Lynch, Tommy Ricard, Mike Williams, Keyonte Arrington, Trevor Szymanski, Terez Davis, Trenton Mitchell, Deryc Plazz, Moritz Schmoraner (new offers). Removed Josiah Thompson (South Carolina), Caleb Brewer (Penn State), Jake Wheelock (Cincinnati), Anthonie Knapp (Notre Dame). Moved Eddie Pierre-Louis (VT not under serious consideration), Mike Williams (South Carolina), Ethan Calloway (VT outside top eight) to periphery.