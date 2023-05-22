News More News
Virginia Tech Hokies 2024 recruiting hotboard: Offensive backfield

Tim Sullivan • HokieHaven
Editor
@sullivti
Tim Sullivan is the Editor of HokieHaven.com. A University of Michigan alumnus, he is a decade-plus veteran of the recruiting industry.

The 2023 class is mostly in the books (pending a late add - more likely in the Transfer Portal). It's time to look to the future.

Quarterback

2023 season: Six scholarship (one senior), nine total

Commits: 1, Davi Belfort

2024 needs: 0+. Davi Belfort is in! After a pair of touted QBs in the 2023 class, a guy of his caliber is probably more than enough, but the staff will keeps its ear to the ground for QB/Ath types or guys who are interested in joining the program.

Changes: Removed Michael Van Buren (Oregon), Doran Moore (Coastal Carolina). Removed Michael Hawkins (Oklahoma), Timothy Carpenter (Indiana) from periphery.

Prospects:

{{ article.author_name }}