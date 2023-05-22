Tim Sullivan is the Editor of HokieHaven.com. A University of Michigan alumnus, he is a decade-plus veteran of the recruiting industry.
The 2023 class is mostly in the books (pending a late add - more likely in the Transfer Portal). It's time to look to the future.
Quarterback
2023 season: Six scholarship (one senior), nine total
Commits: 1, Davi Belfort
2024 needs: 0+. Davi Belfort is in! After a pair of touted QBs in the 2023 class, a guy of his caliber is probably more than enough, but the staff will keeps its ear to the ground for QB/Ath types or guys who are interested in joining the program.
Changes: Removed Michael Van Buren (Oregon), Doran Moore (Coastal Carolina). Removed Michael Hawkins (Oklahoma), Timothy Carpenter (Indiana) from periphery.
Prospects:
