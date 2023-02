The 2023 class is mostly in the books (pending a late add - more likely in the Transfer Portal). It's time to look to the future.

2023 season: Six scholarship (one senior), nine total

2024 needs: 1+. The Hokies landed two quarterbacks in the 2023 class, and given the depth situation ahead of them, both should be able to redshirt (unless one or the other is too good to sit). That should mean an ability to aim high, and land one guy that the staff really likes.

Changes: Removed Walker White (Auburn)