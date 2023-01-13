Tim Sullivan is the Editor of HokieHaven.com. A University of Michigan alumnus, he is a decade-plus veteran of the recruiting industry.
The 2023 class is mostly in the books (pending a late add - more likely in the Transfer Portal). It's time to look to the future.
Quarterback
2023 season: Six scholarship (one senior), eight total
2024 needs: 1+. It's never wise to pass on a quarterback in a given class, and the Hokies will want to make sure they set up a smooth line of succession. With some overlapping eligibility distinctions, they may very well lose players to the Portal over the course of the next few years (simply a reality of modern college football, particularly at the QB position), and contingency plans are important.
Changes: Removed Demon Williams (Ole Miss)
