News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2023-01-13 13:38:22 -0600') }} football Edit

Virginia Tech Hokies 2024 recruiting hotboard: Offensive backfield

Tim Sullivan • HokieHaven
Editor
@sullivti
Tim Sullivan is the Editor of HokieHaven.com. A University of Michigan alumnus, he is a decade-plus veteran of the recruiting industry.

The 2023 class is mostly in the books (pending a late add - more likely in the Transfer Portal). It's time to look to the future.

Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community. Already INSIDE? Join the conversation on The Gobbler!

Quarterback

2023 season: Six scholarship (one senior), eight total

2024 needs: 1+. It's never wise to pass on a quarterback in a given class, and the Hokies will want to make sure they set up a smooth line of succession. With some overlapping eligibility distinctions, they may very well lose players to the Portal over the course of the next few years (simply a reality of modern college football, particularly at the QB position), and contingency plans are important.

Changes: Removed Demon Williams (Ole Miss)

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}