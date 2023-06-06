Tim Sullivan is the Editor of HokieHaven.com. A University of Michigan alumnus, he is a decade-plus veteran of the recruiting industry.
The Hokies are going to have some top options at linebacker in the 2024 class. Here's the latest look at the board.
Linebacker
2023 season: 11 scholarship (four seniors), 15 total
2024 needs: 1-2. The Hokies may be losing linebackers to things like position switches (there are some bigger guys who could play DE, for example), but unless there's some attrition here, VT can be pretty picky about who to take commitments from. One really good LB is probably enough, a pair of really good guys would be even better.
Changes: Added Quentin Clark (new offer). Moved Brian Robinson (VT not a factor), Bodie Kahoun (Notre Dame), Rischall Vaughns (not a serious target at this stage) to periphery.
