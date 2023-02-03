Virginia Tech Hokies 2024 recruiting hotboard: Linebacker
The 2023 class is mostly in the books (pending a late add - more likely in the Transfer Portal). It's time to look to the future.
Linebacker
2023 season: 11 scholarship (four seniors), 15 total
2024 needs: 1-2. The Hokies may be losing linebackers to things like position switches (there are some bigger guys who could play DE, for example), but unless there's some attrition here, VT can be pretty picky about who to take commitments from. One really good LB is probably enough, a pair of really good guys would be even better.
Changes: Added Crews Law, Montay Weedon, Bodie Kahoun, Cole Sullivan (new offers). Removed Sammy Brown (top six with no VT), Wendell Gregory (South Carolina).
