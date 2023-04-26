Tim Sullivan is the Editor of HokieHaven.com. A University of Michigan alumnus, he is a decade-plus veteran of the recruiting industry.
Virginia Tech will look to load up on the front lines in the 2024 class. The latest look at the recruiting board on DL.
Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community. Already INSIDE? Join the conversation on The Gobbler!
Defensive tackle
2023 season: Six scholarship (three seniors), Nine total
2024 commits: 1, Emmett Laws
2024 needs: 1+. The Hokies oddly did not land a tackle in the 2023 class, and while that's not going to be an issue immediately, it will create depth problems down the line. They continue to pursue Portal players and could get some position-switches into this spot still. It's worth noting that for scholarship purposes, Malachi Madison is a walk-on, even though he was a recruited student-athlete.
Changes: Emmett Laws committed. Added Terez Davis (new offer). Removed Peter Pesansky (North Carolina)
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.