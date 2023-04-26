2023 season: Six scholarship (three seniors), Nine total

2024 commits: 1, Emmett Laws

2024 needs: 1+. The Hokies oddly did not land a tackle in the 2023 class, and while that's not going to be an issue immediately, it will create depth problems down the line. They continue to pursue Portal players and could get some position-switches into this spot still. It's worth noting that for scholarship purposes, Malachi Madison is a walk-on, even though he was a recruited student-athlete.

Changes: Emmett Laws committed. Added Terez Davis (new offer). Removed Peter Pesansky (North Carolina)