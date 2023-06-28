The 2023 class is complete. Let's look to 2024 with the defensive back seven.

Could Noah Jenkins keep the Hokies' recruiting momentum rolling? (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community. Already INSIDE? Join the conversation on The Gobbler!

Linebacker

2023 season: 11 scholarship (four seniors), 15 total Commits: 1, Gabriel Williams 2024 needs: 1-2. The Hokies may be losing linebackers to things like position switches (there are some bigger guys who could play DE, for example), but unless there's some attrition here, VT can be pretty picky about who to take commitments from. One really good LB is probably enough, a pair of really good guys would be even better. Changes: Williams committed. Added Qua Birdsong (decommitted from Cincinnati) to periphery. Removed Crews Law (North Carolina), Jaden Smith (Michigan), Montay Weedon (Cincinnati), Fred Johnson (South Carolina), Jayden Brown (Syracuse), Quentin Clark (Indiana). Removed Brandon Binkowski (Villanova), Noah Shaw (Rutgers), Langston White (William & Mary) from periphery. Prospects:

Jones has long been one of Virginia Tech's top 2024 targets, and he's been on campus many times. The Hokies are in the final 12, but he's seemed to be highest on SEC programs lately (with Georgia grabbing hold after his official). If he makes it to Fall uncommitted - not currently the plan - a strong season could remind him what he liked about the Hokies all along. Competition: Florida, Georgia, LSU, Maryland, Michigan, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Penn State, Tennessee, and Virginia (final 12 with VT) Timeline: At the beginning of his senior year The shot: 4% ↓

Cole's recruitment has played out in a weird way. He's a local guy who's been to Blacksburg regularly, but for some reason, it's long felt like the Hokies were just holding on for dear life. He planned his slate of June officials without VT, which looked to confirm that... but it always felt like the Hokies were more involved, and he shuffled his schedule to make it in to Blacksburg. VT may well be trending for him at this point, even if Georgia will be tough to beat as long as the reigning national champs prioritize him. Competition: Georgia, Miami, Penn State, Tennessee (officials, along with VT), Auburn, Northwestern, USC, West Virginia, many others Timeline: August The shot: 20% ↑

Virginia Tech has obviously re-emphasized the DMV region in recruiting, and the fact that Flowers attends the alma mater of Freshman All-American Mansoor Delane is a nice connection to build upon (though Delane's younger brother, elite 2025 safety Faheem, plays at Good Counsel on the other end of the Northern DC suburbs). He visited the week before the spring game, but there hasn't been a ton of motion since. Competition: Duke, Indiana, Miami (FL), North Carolina State, Pittsburgh, USC, Wake Forest, West Virginia, others Timeline: Early still The shot: 8% ↓

Safety