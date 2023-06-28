News More News
Virginia Tech Hokies 2024 recruiting hotboard: Defensive back seven

Tim Sullivan • HokieHaven
The 2023 class is complete. Let's look to 2024 with the defensive back seven.

Could Noah Jenkins keep the Hokies' recruiting momentum rolling?
Could Noah Jenkins keep the Hokies' recruiting momentum rolling? (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Linebacker

2023 season: 11 scholarship (four seniors), 15 total

Commits: 1, Gabriel Williams

2024 needs: 1-2. The Hokies may be losing linebackers to things like position switches (there are some bigger guys who could play DE, for example), but unless there's some attrition here, VT can be pretty picky about who to take commitments from. One really good LB is probably enough, a pair of really good guys would be even better.

Changes: Williams committed. Added Qua Birdsong (decommitted from Cincinnati) to periphery. Removed Crews Law (North Carolina), Jaden Smith (Michigan), Montay Weedon (Cincinnati), Fred Johnson (South Carolina), Jayden Brown (Syracuse), Quentin Clark (Indiana). Removed Brandon Binkowski (Villanova), Noah Shaw (Rutgers), Langston White (William & Mary) from periphery.

Prospects:

Jones has long been one of Virginia Tech's top 2024 targets, and he's been on campus many times. The Hokies are in the final 12, but he's seemed to be highest on SEC programs lately (with Georgia grabbing hold after his official). If he makes it to Fall uncommitted - not currently the plan - a strong season could remind him what he liked about the Hokies all along.

Competition: Florida, Georgia, LSU, Maryland, Michigan, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Penn State, Tennessee, and Virginia (final 12 with VT)

Timeline: At the beginning of his senior year

The shot: 4% ↓

Cole's recruitment has played out in a weird way. He's a local guy who's been to Blacksburg regularly, but for some reason, it's long felt like the Hokies were just holding on for dear life. He planned his slate of June officials without VT, which looked to confirm that... but it always felt like the Hokies were more involved, and he shuffled his schedule to make it in to Blacksburg. VT may well be trending for him at this point, even if Georgia will be tough to beat as long as the reigning national champs prioritize him.

Competition: Georgia, Miami, Penn State, Tennessee (officials, along with VT), Auburn, Northwestern, USC, West Virginia, many others

Timeline: August

The shot: 20% ↑

Virginia Tech has obviously re-emphasized the DMV region in recruiting, and the fact that Flowers attends the alma mater of Freshman All-American Mansoor Delane is a nice connection to build upon (though Delane's younger brother, elite 2025 safety Faheem, plays at Good Counsel on the other end of the Northern DC suburbs). He visited the week before the spring game, but there hasn't been a ton of motion since.

Competition: Duke, Indiana, Miami (FL), North Carolina State, Pittsburgh, USC, Wake Forest, West Virginia, others

Timeline: Early still

The shot: 8% ↓

On the periphery: Brian Robinson ... Bodie Kahoun ... Rischall Vaughns ... Braylon Baker ... Kash Mallory ... Marcellus Nash ... Qua Birdsong

Safety

2023 season: Seven scholarship (two seniors), Eight total

2024 commits: Quentin Reddish

2024 needs: 0+. With Reddish's commitment, the Hokies' baseline need is filled, but certainly there's an opportunity in a reasonably large class to bring in some other top talent if available. The staff won't shut the door on anyone yet, but if they don't land their top remaining options, it isn't the end of the world.

Changes: Reddish committed. Removed Jason Cross (commitment date set with VT not among finalists). Removed Reggie Powers (official list of finalists without VT), Ronell Davis (William & Mary), Myles Turpin (Wake Forest) from periphery.

{{ article.author_name }}