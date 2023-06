2023 season: Seven scholarship (two seniors), Eight total

2024 commits: Quentin Reddish

2024 needs: 0+. With Reddish's commitment, the Hokies' baseline need is filled, but certainly there's an opportunity in a reasonably large class to bring in some other top talent if available. The staff won't shut the door on anyone yet, but if they don't land their top remaining options, it isn't the end of the world.

Changes: Reddish committed. Removed Reggie Powers (official list of finalists without VT) from periphery.